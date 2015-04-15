Gisele Bündchen’s 15 Most Epic Runway Moments

It’s a sad, sad day: Gisele Bündchen is officially finished with fashion shows. The world’s biggest supermodel, 34, announced the news last weekend, saying that her body told her it was time to retire, and she walked her final runway today, at the Colcci Fall 2015 show during São Paulo Fashion Week, taking place in Brazil right now.

In honor of the mom-of-two’s last strut down the catwalk, Gisele took to Instagram, writing: “I am grateful that at 14, I was given the opportunity to start this journey. Today after 20 years in the industry, it is a privilege to be doing my last fashion show by choice and yet still be working in other facets of the business. #firstrunway #14yearsold.”

We’ve gotta give it to Gisele: She’s had a game-changing run. From the Alexander McQueen show where she appeared rain-soaked garnering the nickname “the body” to her various turns in lingerie and wings for Victoria’s Secret over the years, here’s a look look back at Gisele’s most memorable runway moments.