Gisele Bündchen’s 15 Most Epic Runway Moments

It’s a sad, sad day: Gisele Bündchen is officially finished with fashion shows. The world’s biggest supermodel, 34, announced the news last weekend, saying that her body told her it was time to retire, and she walked her final runway today, at the Colcci Fall 2015 show during São Paulo Fashion Week, taking place in Brazil right now.
In honor of the mom-of-two’s last strut down the catwalk, Gisele took to Instagram, writing: “I am grateful that at 14, I was given the opportunity to start this journey. Today after 20 years in the industry, it is a privilege to be doing my last fashion show by choice and yet still be working in other facets of the business. #firstrunway #14yearsold.”
We’ve gotta give it to Gisele: She’s had a game-changing run. From the Alexander McQueen show where she appeared rain-soaked garnering the nickname “the body” to her various turns in lingerie and wings for Victoria’s Secret over the years, here’s a look look back at Gisele’s most memorable runway moments.
Alexander McQueen Spring 1998: Often credited as being her big break, Gisele appeared on Alexander McQueen's Spring 1998 runway, after which he gave her the nickname "the body."
Marc Jacobs Spring 2000: Baby Gisele appeared on the Marc Jacobs runway in 1999 looking darling in polka dots.
Valentino Fall 2000: Another one of Gisele's early catwalk turns, here she is on the runway at Valentino.
Victoria's Secret 2001: Gisele's first turn on the catwalk for Victoria's Secret was in 2000, and she followed that appearance up a year later in a barely there bra and thong on the VS runway in 2001.
São Paulo Fashion Week 2002: Even though by 2002 Gisele was a bona fide super model, she still made time to model in her native Brazil. Here she is appearing on the runway at São Paulo fashion week in 2002.
Victoria's Secret 2002: Gisele got her wings when she walked the Victoria's Secret runway show in 2002.
Victoria's Secret 2002: Ever the consummate professional, when PETA protestors stormed the runway, Gisele didn't miss a step.
Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2003: One of Gisele's last big high-fashion appearances before she became a rarity on the fashion week catwalks was on the Dolce & Gabbana runway for the label's Spring 2003 show.
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2006: This was the final time that Gisele walked for Victoria's Secret. During her send-off she got serenaded by Justin Timberlake. Only Gisele.
Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2008: No surprise, Gisele seriously rocked this 1940s-inspired look at a Dior Couture show held at the iconic Versailles.
Givenchy Spring 2012: Gisele made a leggy splash when she appeared on the Givenchy runway in 2011, wearing an oversized shark tooth inspired necklace.
Alexander Wang Fall 2012: Designer Alexander Wang loves to add a few surprise models into his fashion week lineup, and no surprise is bigger than having Gisele close your show.
Balenciaga Fall 2014: Proving to be a favorite of Alexander Wang yet again, Gisele appeared on the Balenciaga Fall 2014 runway, under the direction of Wang.
Chanel Spring 2015: Gisele, a recent Chanel ad campaign star, made an appearance in the label's Spring 2015 feminist themed show.
Colcci Fall 2015: Gisele's last catwalk appearance was on the runway for Colcci's Fall 2015 show, held in São Paulo. She has been a friend of the brand for years.