Too Cute! See a 3-Year-Old Gisele Bündchen Posing With Chickens

When we think of Gisele Bündchen, most of us envision one of the most beautiful, glamorous, and highly-paid supermodels in the world.

Cut back to 1983 though, and Bündchen was just a 3 year-old, living in Brazil, who apparently loved livestock! Bündchen posted the below Throwback Thursday pic on her Instagram today where she’s posing with chickens and her twin sister Patricia, and it’s about as adorable as it gets.

She captioned the photo: “#tbt Pati and I at grandma’s house. When my love for chickens started #1983 🐣❤️🐓 Pati e eu na casa da nossa vózinha. O meu amor pelas galinhas começou ali.#1983.”

Funnily enough, Bundhchen’s love of chickens has carried over into adulthood—she even has a chicken coop at her massive Los Angeles home.