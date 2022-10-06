Gisele Was Just Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring Since Rumors She’s Divorcing Tom

There’s been speculation for weeks. Rumors of an unhappy marriage and divorce lawyers getting involved and now Gisele Bündchen was spotted without her wedding ring on an outing with her and Tom Brady’s kids.

In photos published by Hollywood Life, you can clearly see Gisele is without her simple gold band (see the photos here). Now, this may not be as significant as it seems. Gisele frequently goes without her wedding ring, as you can see on her Instagram, and we haven’t seen her hefty engagement ring on her finger for a while—at least, according to her social media. But in the context of rumors that she and Tom are on the rocks so severely they’ve both hired divorce attorneys, it could confirm what everyone’s been thinking. According to Page Six on October 4, 2022, the couple is looking for legal representation, with a source telling the outlet: “I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is. I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.” Another source told People that Tom is “trying to figure out what to do” after Gisele hired her own divorce lawyer and is finding one for himself.

This whole thing started when sources said Gisele was having a hard time with Tom’s decision to unretire from the NFL. At 45, the future Hall-of-Famer is one of the oldest players on the field but also one of the most celebrated quarterbacks of all time. He’s also a husband and father to three children In February 2022, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star announced his retirement from the game. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” he said in a statement, which he took back a mere 40 days later. “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa,” he wrote.

Gisele revealed how she felt about Tom’s decision to unretire in an Elle interview while alluding to the sacrifices she’s had to make to support his career. “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” she explained. “Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing [Tom] succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy,” she continued. “At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.” However, Gisele still wants Tom to be more available to her family. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she said. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

