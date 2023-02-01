Gisele Just Responded to Tom Retiring After Reports They Divorced Because He Put His Career ‘Before Their Family’

Supportive exes! Gisele Bündchen just reacted to Tom Brady’s retirement announcement. The Victoria’s Secret model wished the now-former football player well wishes for his new journey in life.

On February 1, 2023, Tom Brady announced on social media that he will be retiring from football “for good,” but admitted it’s not the first time his fans have heard him say the word. Tearfully, he said: “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record, and let you guys know first,” Tom filmed his retirement speech on a beach. “It won’t be long-winded, you only get one super-emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year, so. I…really thank you, guys, so much to every single one of you, for supporting me, my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

So, how did ex-wife Gisele Bündchen react to Tom Brady’s retirement news? Read more below to find out.

How did Gisele Bündchen react to Tom Brady’s retirement

How did Gisele Bündchen react to Tom Brady’s retirement? On his Instagram post revealing the news of retirement, Gisele commented, “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life. 🙏🏼.” After his retirement, Tom is set to become an analyst for Fox Sports where he will earn a reported $375 million for a 10-year contract.

Tom initially announced his decision to retire from the NFL in February 2022 but retracted the statement in April 2022. “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now,” he tweeted. “I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.” Gisele also reacted to the news in the previous year during his initial retirement. “What a ride my love!” she wrote at the time, calling her husband “the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever met.” She continued that he“never once complained over the years about all the bruises and aches and pains. You just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader there was to all your teammates.” “There is nothing you can’t achieve. I have always been here for you, you know that, and I’m as excited as you are for what the future holds!” she added at the time, before concluding, “Words can’t really express how grateful I am to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family for so many years.”

According to Page Six on October 4, 2022, Gisele and Tom hired divorce lawyers after 13 years of marriage. The couple has two kids together Benjamin Rein, born 2009, and Vivian Lake, born 2012. The former quarterback also has one child with ex-Bridget Moynihan: John “Jack” Edward, born 2007, for whom Gisele acts as a stepmom. A source told the outlet, “I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is. I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.” Another source told People that Tom is “trying to figure out what to do” after Gisele hired her own divorce lawyer and is finding one for himself.

A source also told People in September 2022 that Gisele was “frustrated” with Tom and “has been spending time away from” him. “Going back to Tampa after the retirement put a strain on the personal side of his life,” the source said. “Gisele is frustrated and sick of his career coming before their family, who has always supported him.” The magazine also reported that Tom and Gisele spending time apart from each other “has happened before” and that the two are “trying” to make their relationship work. “There is a point Gisele believes that enough is enough,” a second source said. “[She has] always been an amazing wife, totally supporting Tom and his career and bringing the kids aboard.”

People confirmed on October 28, 2022, that Tom and Gisele filed for divorce in Florida, where Tom plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “The settlement is all worked out,” the insider said. “They’ve been working on the terms this whole time.” The source continued: “They agreed to joint custody of the kids.” The ex-couple also revealed the news on their social media accounts, respectively.

Tom confirmed the divorce in a post on his Instagram Story at the time. He wrote, “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. “We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course painful, and difficult, like it is for so many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate in what comes in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you.”

Gisele shared a similar post on her Instagram story. She wrote, “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be my children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them love, care and attention they need. The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

After the divorce, Tom went on his podcast, Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray to talk about his work-life balance with his family. “I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home,” he said. “Obviously, the good news is it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.” He continued, “So, that’s what professionals do. You focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you could do. That’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’m being a dad.”

For more about Tom Brady, read his book, The TB12 Method. The New York Times bestseller, which has been described as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player’s “athlete’s bible,” takes readers through Brady’s revolutionary training, conditioning and wellness system that kept him at the top of the NFL for more than two decades. The book dives into Brady’s TB12 Method, a performance lifestyle brand he co-founded in 2013, that focuses on a more natural, healthier way of exercising, training and living and how to maintain one’s own peak performance while decreasing injury risks.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.