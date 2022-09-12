Gisele Bunchen Reacts Tom Brady’s Return to NFL Amid Fight Rumors

Showing her support. Gisele Bündchen has reacted to Tom Brady’s return to the NFL, as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers went head-to-head against the Dallas Cowboys in week one of the 2022 season.

Amid rumors the couple are in an “epic fight” over his return to the sport, the supermodel tweeted “Let’s go @TomBrady ! Let’s go Bucs ! ✨✨✨,” ahead of his first game back. However, she wasn’t physically at the game in Texas, Page Six reported, with a source saying she “never” goes to the first game of the season and is believed to be in New York City–presumably for Fashion Week? News broke of the couple’s rocky relationship broke in early September 2022, with his short-lived retirement being cited as the reason for the disagreement. “Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now,” the source told the tabloid. “There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

At 45, Tom is one of the oldest active players in the NFL and arguably the Greatest of All Time (GOAT). In February 2022, the star quarterback announced he was retiring after 22 seasons, but he was back less than two months later. Ahead of the game against Dallas on Sunday, September 11, he addressed his “unique” offseason and why he ultimately decided to un-retire. “It’s been a unique offseason,” Tom said in a video shared on Twitter. “And lately, I’ve been seeing the same question on social media: ‘Why’d you come back?’ I can give you a long speech, but the answer is actually pretty simple.We’ve got a hell of a team. I’m still feeling pretty good. And an arm is a terrible thing to waste. I’ve been reminded for almost a decade now: You’re headed for extinction. And maybe so. But not today.”

In an interview with British Vogue in May 2022, Gisele backed up this claim, saying that like any marriage, their relationship takes work. “I don’t think relationships just happen; it’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids,” she said, adding, “his focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids.” The star quarterback admitted previously that he’s trying to do better in parenting their children, John Edward, Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake (John “Jack” Edward Thomas with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan). “Time is so valuable and it’s so easy to forget how quickly it can pass us by,” Tom told People in 2019. “I try to keep that in mind, because it reminds you to prioritize the things you love. We don’t live forever, so we need to make the most of our time.” He added, “I love my family so much and I love what I do for a living so much [that] I never, ever want to take those things for granted and I really try to treasure every second.”

