See Inside Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s $20 Million Mansion (Including Their Bedroom!)

The saga of Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s massive estate in Brentwood, a swanky, family oriented area in Los Angeles, is finally coming to a close. After purchasing the palatial pad for $11 million back in 2008, their gut renovation and eco-additions have upped the value by over $8 million. And now, we finally have a glimpse into the 22,000 square foot crib.

For their haute piece of property, they enlisted architect Richard Landry and designer Joan Behnke, who did a pretty amazing job making this massive house seem comfortable, refined, and ultimately homey. Naturally, they debuted the results in an Architectural Digest spread.

Bündchen, the highest paid model in the world, revealed that she isn’t all glitz and glam. “I like simplicity and coziness,” she said. “I want to live in a place that feels like a real home, where you can put your feet up on the couch and just relax.” Well, we’re pretty sure you don’t just need to be sitting on the couch to be relaxing in this house—it’s completely serene and elegant. Even the master bathroom is perfectly chic! Yes, you’ve get to see where the hottest couple of all time brush their teeth.

