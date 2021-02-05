Tom Brady Has a List of Foods He Never Eats—Here’s a Look at His NFL Diet

They say the body is a temple, but Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s diets seem closer to God’s primary residence, as evidenced by a 2016 i nterview that may or may not make you want to go to Whole Foods right away to kickstart your own healthy journey.

In a 2016 interview with Boston.com, the couple’s private chef, Allen Campbell, provided some pretty fascinating nuggets of nutritional wisdom, including what the couple eats, what he’ll never feed them and why he prefers to serve meals in bowls. Read on to find out more about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s diets.

What Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen do eat:

“So, 80 percent of what they eat is vegetables. [I buy] the freshest vegetables. If it’s not organic, I don’t use it. And whole grains: brown rice, quinoa, millet, beans. The other 20 percent is lean meats: grass-fed organic steak, duck every now and then, and chicken. As for fish, I mostly cook wild salmon,” Campbell told Boston.com.

What Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen don’t eat:

“No white sugar. No white flour. No MSG. I’ll use raw olive oil, but I never cook with olive oil. I only cook with coconut oil. Fats like canola oil turn into trans fats….I use Himalayan pink salt as the sodium. I never use iodized salt,” Campbell said.

He continued, “[Tom] doesn’t eat nightshades, because they’re not anti-inflammatory. So no tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, or eggplants. Tomatoes trickle in every now and then, but just maybe once a month. I’m very cautious about tomatoes. They cause inflammation.”

The list goes on. Campbell said, "No coffee. No caffeine. No fungus. No dairy. The kids eat fruit. Tom, not so much. He will eat bananas in a smoothie. But otherwise, he prefers not to eat fruits."