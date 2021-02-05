Tom Brady Has a List of Foods He Never Eats—Here’s a Look at His NFL Diet

They say the body is a temple, but Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s diets seem closer to God’s primary residence, as evidenced by a 2016 i nterview that may or may not make you want to go to Whole Foods right away to kickstart your own healthy journey.
In a 2016 interview with Boston.com, the couple’s private chef, Allen Campbell, provided some pretty fascinating nuggets of nutritional wisdom, including what the couple eats, what he’ll never feed them and why he prefers to serve meals in bowls. Read on to find out more about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s diets.
What Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen do eat:
“So, 80 percent of what they eat is vegetables. [I buy] the freshest vegetables. If it’s not organic, I don’t use it. And whole grains: brown rice, quinoa, millet, beans. The other 20 percent is lean meats: grass-fed organic steak, duck every now and then, and chicken. As for fish, I mostly cook wild salmon,” Campbell told Boston.com.
What Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen don’t eat:
“No white sugar. No white flour. No MSG. I’ll use raw olive oil, but I never cook with olive oil. I only cook with coconut oil. Fats like canola oil turn into trans fats….I use Himalayan pink salt as the sodium. I never use iodized salt,” Campbell said.
He continued, “[Tom] doesn’t eat nightshades, because they’re not anti-inflammatory. So no tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, or eggplants. Tomatoes trickle in every now and then, but just maybe once a month. I’m very cautious about tomatoes. They cause inflammation.”
The list goes on. Campbell said, “No coffee. No caffeine. No fungus. No dairy. The kids eat fruit. Tom, not so much. He will eat bananas in a smoothie. But otherwise, he prefers not to eat fruits.”
What Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s kids eat:
Brady and Bündchen share two children, son Benjamin and daughter Vivian. Brady also has a son named Jack from his relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan. Here’s what his little ones like to eat.
“Yesterday I made veggie sushi for the kids. I’ve been doing that a lot lately. It’s brown rice, avocado, carrot, and cucumber. The kids like [it] maki-style, so the rice is on the outside. And I do it with a ponzu sauce, which is uzu and tamari. [I use] tamari because we stick to gluten free for everything,” Campbell said.
He continued, “For snacks, I make fruit rolls from bananas, pineapple, and spirulina. Spirulina is an algae. It’s a super fruit. I dehydrate it. I dehydrate a lot of things. I have three dehydrators in their kitchen. I also make raw granola and raw chocolate chip cookies.”
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s go-to meals
“I’m all about serving meals in bowls. I’ve just did this quinoa dish with wilted greens. I use kale or Swiss chard or beet greens,” Campbell said. “I add garlic, toasted in coconut oil. And then some toasted almonds, or this cashew sauce with lime curry, lemongrass, and a little bit of ginger. That’s just comfort food for them”
He continued, “I’ll do a menu a day or two in advance for the whole week so they can see what [I’m making]. And I keep [the menu] in the kitchen on the counter somewhere, but I just started doing that. They don’t really ask for specific things. They really are laid back.”
To learn more about Tom Brady’s diet, check out his book, The TB12 Method, available on Amazon.
This article was originally published in January 2016.
