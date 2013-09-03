Listen to Gisele Bundchen Sing in New H&M Ads

Singing supermodels are such a trend these days. First, Cara Delevingne crooned in a video that we kind of loved (seriously, listen to it now), and now Gisele Bundchen is warbling away in new ads for H&M.

Bundchen‘s ads for H&M’s fall collection—a gig she landed last spring—were released today, and the clothes are fabulously fall-y (blazers, sweatshirts, jeans) but we also learned that the supermodel will be singing in the campaign, as well.

Gisele recorded a version of “All Day and All of the Night” by the Kinks, and the track will be available on iTunes and at hm.com for free, and H&M will make a donation to UNICEF for each download.

So, can the supermodel really sing? While she’s not terrible, we’re not complaining that the song is free and that H&M has a charitable agenda, because we don’t exactly see a singing career in the gorgeous model’s future.

Check out a behind-the-scenes video above, and let us know: Do you think the girl can sing?