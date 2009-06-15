Gisele Bundchen Proves That Supermodels Do Eat

Gisele was back in NYC this weekend and made sure to catch up on some meals at all of her favorite West Village restos. First the supermodel hit up Extra Virgin for lunch with friends on Friday in short shorts and a purple summer scarf. Saturday afternoon she opted for a burger and fries at popular burger joint Five Guys wearing Hudson jeans and a grey tank, accessorized with a huge Prada tote. On Sunday she was seen carrying a doggie bag from vegan haven Pure Food & Wine, in the most basic of outfits – a white tank and boot cut jeans, with another giant tote. Was this Gisele’s way of showing the world that supermodels do eat, or is the Brazilian beauty eating for two? Stay tuned.

Check out some of StyleCaster’s picks for the perfect summer denim:

<a href=" http://www.stylecaster.com/shop/product/17765/nobody-jeans/dark-denim-short-shorts/DW1eMwc4UzhRNg==” target=”_blank”>Nobody Jeans Dark Denim Short Shorts

Hudson Jeans Blue Destroyed Denim Mini Skirt

J Brand Jeans Denim Shorts with Cuff

Siwy Denim Cutoff Shorts with Round Silver Buttons



Rich & Skinny Light Denim Boyfriend Jeans