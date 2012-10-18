Gisele Bündchen is Nine Months Pregnant And Looks Like This

If you needed more proof that Gisele Bündchen is superhuman, we have it right here. Last night, the Brazilian bombshell posed on the red carpet at the opening of Mario Testino‘s In Your Face exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. As you may know, Testino is basically responsible for launching Gisele’s career, so it was only natural that she made an appearance — while nine months pregnant.

Upon entering the gala, Derek Blasberg tweeted, “It’s actually rude: Gisele showing up at Mario Testino’s opening at the MFA nine months pregnant AND STILL LOOKING DROP DEAD GORGEOUS.” Gisele hasn’t publicly released her due date, but it’ll likely be any day. The 32-year-old model and mom of Benjamin, 2, looked radiant and stole the show from a slew of other beauties who attended the event, like Karlie Kloss and Erin Wasson.

Well, game over. We guess there are people in this world who are actually perfect. We’re looking forward to yet another genetically blessed specimen from the Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady baby factory.