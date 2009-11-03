Gisele Bundchen: Pregnant & Flying

Hot mommy-to-be, Gisele Bundchen is preggers and flying high! It’s been reported that the 29-year-old model has taken up flying (a helicopter) in order to shorten her commute from her Boston home to NYC…

Isn’t there a rule against flying while pregnant? Maybe the baby to be will have a penchant for planes and become a pilot? I guess we’ll find out in about 20 or so some odd years…

For now, Tom Brady and Bundchen look forward to their first child and for the next several months the model will definitely not have the problem of passing the time while bump intact… Since she aced her written exam, she now has to take 20 hours of flying lessons with an instructor plus fly unsupervised for 10. Flying, no easy feat, has taken to Gisele like a bird takes to the sky… Anyway Keith Douglass, Shoreline Aviation’s president, sure thinks so. He said, “She is one of the best pilots I’ve seen in a long time.” Congratulations Bundchen on many levels, no pun intended!

