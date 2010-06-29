Gisele Bundchen More Powerful than Kate Moss? Designers Take On Snow White

Gisele Photo:@ Paik0913, Twitpic

TWITTER

RT @ HilaryHRhoda I am #TeamJacob after seeing my first Twilight saga movie last night. The vampire dude is just a little tooooo creepy!

Somebody just lost their Team Edward fan base.

RT @ Oh_So_Coco My cover for Fashion magazine August 2010 – http://tweetphoto.com/29839210

What with the gold dress, gold jewelry and bombshell hair, does this look ’80s retro or is it just us?

RT @ harleyvnewton Disco nails round 2 http://tweetphoto.com/29832033

Who else but a model/DJ could rock that mani?

RT @ bryanboy Confirmed. I’m going to Chanel Haute Couture!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Room for a plus one?



SITES WE LOVE

Is Alice in Wonderland out and Snow White so in? Westwood, Gaultier and Armani are some of the designers collaborating on Snow White and the Seven Designers to be shown this fall in London. Will the pale beauty be getting a makeover? (London Evening Standard)

Taylor Lautner ties the knot… or not. The genetically blessed Twilight star had some issues with his CK tie, telling Style File, I ended up using three different people. It wasnt just me. It was a hard tie.

Is Kate Moss less influential than Gisele? According to Forbes, she only ranks # 91 to the Brazilian beauty’s # 85 in the mag’s Top 100 Celebrity List. We tend to think it’s a bit skewed though, Britney Spears came in at # 6.

Thought Tyra Banks was taking a break since retiring from her self-named show? No such luck, the model/personality is launching a a new beauty and style site with Demand Media. (Modelinia)

FACEBOOK

Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion’s Night Out 2010 will be the subject of a one-hour primetime special to be broadcast, Tuesday, Sept. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT).

If Anna plans it, the media will come.

Related fashion news:

Cone Bras 2.0? Jean Paul Gaultier And La Perla Team Up On Lingerie