Gisele’s Met Gala Look Gave Big Post-Divorce Vibes

Fresh off her split from Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen’s Met Gala 2023 look certainly gave glamorous divorcee vibes; oversized feathered coat and all.

During her red-carpet interview with Vogue, the supermodel revealed she was re-wearing a vintage Chanel dress “from 2006 or 2007”, for the theme that honors fashion visionary Karl Lagerfeld. She was the face of Chanel No. 5, the fashion house’s iconic fragrance. While a regular at fashion’s night of nights, it’s Gisele’s first solo appearance at the Met Gala since 2006 as she’s otherwise been accompanied by the champion football player.

People confirmed on October 28, 2022, that Tom and Gisele filed for divorce in Florida, where Tom plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “The settlement is all worked out,” the insider said. “They’ve been working on the terms this whole time.” The source continued: “They agreed to joint custody of the kids.” The ex-couple also revealed the news on their social media accounts, respectively.

Tom confirmed the divorce in a post on his Instagram Story at the time. He wrote, “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. “We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course painful, and difficult, like it is for so many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate in what comes in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you.”

Gisele shared a similar post on her Instagram story. She wrote, “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be my children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them love, care and attention they need. The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

