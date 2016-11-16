How Gisele Tricks Her Kids into Thinking This Healthy Food Is Ice Cream

Gisele Bündchen is a serious poster child for healthy living. It seems as though she’s always waxing poetic about the glories of avoiding caffeine and doing yoga in exotic locales. That’s just who she is. So it makes sense that she doesn’t feed her children ice cream (around Halloween, she allowed her kids a whopping one piece of candy each, before donating the rest). Instead, she gives them acai bowls with berries and banana—and tells them it’s ice cream, as People reports. Sneaky!

Her kids with Tom Brady, Benjamin and Vivian, as well as her stepson, Jack, seem to be just as into living well as their famous parents. “Our oldest [Jack] is obsessed with soccer,” she told People. “Benny loves hockey, and the little one, she’s just only three-and-a-half, so she’s into anything,” she said. “She actually does yoga! And just running around.”

Bündchen likes to live dangerously by kicking off each day with lukewarm water and lemon. She chases that with a freshly pressed green juice, which she supposedly makes herself with “whatever I have in the fridge,” she told the publication, including spinach, kale, celery, cucumber, ginger, turmeric, and an apple, “to make it sweeter.” OK, cool.

The Brazilian model added that she stays happy by following a strict diet and fitness routine. “I exercise daily, I drink a lot of water, I eat healthy and we have a very healthy diet at home,” she said. “I think all of that helps, but it’s also about an attitude and how you take care of your body and if you are nourishing yourself with the foods you eat and the thoughts you have.”

And, of course, the family has their very own garden, which they eat from all the time. “We use the food from our garden daily,” she said. “Winter in New England is very cold, so we can’t grow the same amount of food year around.” But in the warmer months, their garden really cranks it out. “During the growing season, we love our salads made from the spinach, kale, arugula, tomatoes cucumbers, zucchinis, squash and the other delicious things from our garden,” she said. Sounds like they have to source the acai from greener pastures.