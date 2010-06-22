StyleCaster
Gisele Bundchen And Isabeli Fontana Go Topless For ‘Muse’ Issue 22

Bee Shyuan
by

It’s tough to follow up a Lindsay Lohan cover and spread featuring the fallen actress as a drugged-out Kate Moss (circa Johnny Depp days). What is a fashionable mag to do? Well, if you’re Italy-based Muse, you can come back strong with models and not just any ol’ mannequin. Muse tapped three world-renowned stunners in Isabeli Fontana, Angela Lindvall and fresh-from-first-baby Gisele Bundchen for three different cover options for its latest Issue #22. While we’ve always been Gisele fans but Isabeli, a fellow Brazilian, puts up some stiff competition. One thing’s for sure, both girls dropped their tops for more than one shot. Click through the slideshow above to see the spreads and let us know who you think comes out on top!

ISABELI FONTANA
94079 1277306203 Gisele Bundchen And Isabeli Fontana Go Topless For Muse Issue 22
94082 1277306320 Gisele Bundchen And Isabeli Fontana Go Topless For Muse Issue 22
94083 1277306355 Gisele Bundchen And Isabeli Fontana Go Topless For Muse Issue 22
94107 1277306712 Gisele Bundchen And Isabeli Fontana Go Topless For Muse Issue 22
94084 1277306389 Gisele Bundchen And Isabeli Fontana Go Topless For Muse Issue 22
94098 1277306647 Gisele Bundchen And Isabeli Fontana Go Topless For Muse Issue 22
Isabeli Fontana for ‘Muse’ #22. Photos: Terry Tsiolis

ANGELA LINDVALL
94081 1277306276 Gisele Bundchen And Isabeli Fontana Go Topless For Muse Issue 22
94109 1277306776 Gisele Bundchen And Isabeli Fontana Go Topless For Muse Issue 22
94120 1277306909 Gisele Bundchen And Isabeli Fontana Go Topless For Muse Issue 22
94128 1277306978 Gisele Bundchen And Isabeli Fontana Go Topless For Muse Issue 22
94129 1277307039 Gisele Bundchen And Isabeli Fontana Go Topless For Muse Issue 22
94130 1277307085 Gisele Bundchen And Isabeli Fontana Go Topless For Muse Issue 22
94131 1277307120 Gisele Bundchen And Isabeli Fontana Go Topless For Muse Issue 22
Angela Lindvall for ‘Muse’ #22. Photos: Slve Sundsb

GISELE BUNDCHEN
94080 1277306249 Gisele Bundchen And Isabeli Fontana Go Topless For Muse Issue 22
94132 1277307172 Gisele Bundchen And Isabeli Fontana Go Topless For Muse Issue 22
94133 1277307224 Gisele Bundchen And Isabeli Fontana Go Topless For Muse Issue 22
94134 1277307288 Gisele Bundchen And Isabeli Fontana Go Topless For Muse Issue 22
94135 1277307373 Gisele Bundchen And Isabeli Fontana Go Topless For Muse Issue 22
94136 1277307444 Gisele Bundchen And Isabeli Fontana Go Topless For Muse Issue 22
94137 1277307570 Gisele Bundchen And Isabeli Fontana Go Topless For Muse Issue 22
94138 1277307661 Gisele Bundchen And Isabeli Fontana Go Topless For Muse Issue 22
94139 1277307705 Gisele Bundchen And Isabeli Fontana Go Topless For Muse Issue 22
Gisele Bundchen for ‘Muse’ #22. Photos: Nino Muoz

For more, check out Muse #22 on newsstands now!

