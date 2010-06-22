Gisele Bundchen And Isabeli Fontana Go Topless For ‘Muse’ Issue 22

It’s tough to follow up a Lindsay Lohan cover and spread featuring the fallen actress as a drugged-out Kate Moss (circa Johnny Depp days). What is a fashionable mag to do? Well, if you’re Italy-based Muse, you can come back strong with models and not just any ol’ mannequin. Muse tapped three world-renowned stunners in Isabeli Fontana, Angela Lindvall and fresh-from-first-baby Gisele Bundchen for three different cover options for its latest Issue #22. While we’ve always been Gisele fans but Isabeli, a fellow Brazilian, puts up some stiff competition. One thing’s for sure, both girls dropped their tops for more than one shot. Click through the slideshow above to see the spreads and let us know who you think comes out on top!

Isabeli Fontana for ‘Muse’ #22. Photos: Terry Tsiolis

Angela Lindvall for ‘Muse’ #22. Photos: Slve Sundsb

Gisele Bundchen for ‘Muse’ #22. Photos: Nino Muoz

For more, check out Muse #22 on newsstands now!

