15 Times We Totally Loved Gisele, World’s Perennial Highest-Paid Model

There may be some debate as to whether Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are “true supermodels,” but one thing is for sure: No one is contesting Gisele Bündchen‘s status on that list. The Brazilian beauty is placed firmly atop the shortlist of most iconic models in the world, and has been there for a long time—for at least 14 years, to be exact. That’s right: Today, Forbes reported that Bündchen is the highest-paid model in the world for the 14th year in a row, with $30.5 million in the past year. Get some!

In case you were wondering, Jenner and Hadid totally made that list this year—they are No. 3 and No. 5, respectively, and they both tied with other models: Jenner tied with Karlie Kloss, with $10 million, and Hadid tied with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, with $9 million. No. 2 is Bündchen’s fellow Brazilian Adriana Lima, with $10.5 million

In honor of this honor, we put together a retrospective of her most memorable moments. As for Bündchen, she celebrated her winning streak by posting an image of a solar eclipse to her Instagram. “Solar Eclipse in virgo,” she wrote. “A special time to review where you have been and where you wish to go. The most important thing is to know what you want and focus on your inner work. Eliminate what no longer fits in your life. Go within, realign your goals to match your heart’s desires.” And when you’ve been named highest-paid model for the 14th year in a row, rejoice. Click through to explore our favorite Bündchen looks.