StyleCaster
Share

15 Times We Totally Loved Gisele, World’s Perennial Highest-Paid Model

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Times We Totally Loved Gisele, World’s Perennial Highest-Paid Model

by
15 Times We Totally Loved Gisele, World’s Perennial Highest-Paid Model
15 Start slideshow

There may be some debate as to whether Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are “true supermodels,” but one thing is for sure: No one is contesting Gisele Bündchen‘s status on that list. The Brazilian beauty is placed firmly atop the shortlist of most iconic models in the world, and has been there for a long time—for at least 14 years, to be exact. That’s right: Today, Forbes reported that Bündchen is the highest-paid model in the world for the 14th year in a row, with $30.5 million in the past year. Get some!

In case you were wondering, Jenner and Hadid totally made that list this year—they are No. 3 and No. 5, respectively, and they both tied with other models: Jenner tied with Karlie Kloss, with $10 million, and Hadid tied with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, with $9 million. No. 2 is Bündchen’s fellow Brazilian Adriana Lima, with $10.5 million

In honor of this honor, we put together a retrospective of her most memorable moments. As for Bündchen, she celebrated her winning streak by posting an image of a solar eclipse to her Instagram. “Solar Eclipse in virgo,” she wrote. “A special time to review where you have been and where you wish to go. The most important thing is to know what you want and focus on your inner work. Eliminate what no longer fits in your life. Go within, realign your goals to match your heart’s desires.” And when you’ve been named highest-paid model for the 14th year in a row, rejoice. Click through to explore our favorite Bündchen looks.

View this post on Instagram

A special time to review where you have been and where you wish to go. The most important thing is to know what you want and focus on your inner work. Eliminate what no longer fits in your life. Go within, realign your goals to match your heart’s desires. #solareclipseinvirgo Photo: Colleen Pinski https://thepowerpath.com/moon-updates/new-moonpartial-solar-eclipse-9-1-16/ 🙏🏼🌙 Um momento especial para rever onde você esteve e para onde você deseja ir. A coisa mais importante é saber o que você quer, e focar no seu trabalho interno. Eliminando o que não se encaixa mais na sua vida. Se conecte com o seu eu interior, realinhe seus objetivos para coincidir com os desejos do seu coração . #eclipsesolar

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15

Baby Gisele backstage at Missoni—well before she landed atop Forbes' highest-paid models list.

Photo: IMaxTree

Backstage at Marc Jacobs, back in the day. Her big break would come in 1998, when she walked for Alexander McQueen (R.I.P.) and he dubbed her "The Body."

Photo: IMaxTree

Rising star: Bündchen wins Model of the Year at the 1999 VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards.

Photo: Getty

Living her best life as the highest-paid model in the world, alongside Adriana Lima, Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, and Alessandra Ambrosio as they kick off the Angels Across America tour in 2004.

Photo: Getty

Remember when she and Leonardo DiCaprio were a thing? Here they are on the red carpet at the Oscars in 2005, the year Leo didn't get a Best Actor award for "The Aviator."

Photo: Getty

A queen on the Colcci runway.

Photo: IMaxTree

What is she wearing?! Who knows. Who cares. It doesn't matter when you're Gisele. (Again, on the runway for Colcci.)

Photo: IMaxTree

Classic Gisele.

Photo: IMaxTree

WERQ.

Photo: IMaxTree

Buttoned-up for Balenciaga.

Photo: IMaxTree

And classy for Dior.

Photo: IMaxTree

Literally nothing she can't pull off. (At Dior.)

Photo: IMaxTree

Clowning around backstage at Chanel with Cara Delevingne.

Photo: IMaxTree

Celebrating with husband Tom Brady after the New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks at Super Bowl XLIX in 2015.

Photo: Getty

Most recently, Bündchen wowed us all as she walked to "The Girl From Ipanema" during the opening ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Photo: Getty

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Street-Style Guide to Transitioning Your Wardrobe into Fall

The Street-Style Guide to Transitioning Your Wardrobe into Fall
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share