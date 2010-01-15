Gisele Bundchen Gives $1.5M to Haiti + 8 Most Charitable Models and How You Can Help

Tom Brady has definitely found a winner in supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen. After topping the list of the world’s most successful supermodels earning an alleged $35 million in 2009, Bundchen now earns major hott points for signing a $1.5 million check to the Red Cross to aid the earthquake relief effort in Haiti.

After the 7.0 magnitude earthquake ravaged the island on Tuesday, Gisele felt so passionately about the cause she reached into her own pocket to help rectify the abysmal conditions left in the wake of the disaster.

And Gisele’s not the only charitable glamazon. Check out what some of your favorite models are doing to help those less fortunate:

To help the children affected by the earthquake, you can donate, like Gisele, here.

1. Naomi Campbell



In March of 2009, Naomi Campbell hosted a fashion show during Lakme Fashion Week to raise money for Citizens for Justice and Peace and to help victims of the Mumbai terroist attacks receive proper medical care. You can donate online here if you would like to help promote harmony in India.

2. Heidi Klum



An ardent UNICEF supporter, Klum has also donated her dresses to benefit various charities. A gown that she wore to the Oscars went to the Red Dress Program and another went to the ’27 Dresses’ auction which benefitted the Lavender Trust Breast Cancer charity. Every year 46,000 women and men will be told they have breast cancer; help chage the statistic by donating here.

3. Kate Moss



Moss has helped launch the SamandRuby Chairty to provide aid for the education and shelter of Thai Children. She also supports the Elton John AIDS Foundation, the Hoping Foundation, the Lucy Blackman Trust, Make Poverty History, Comic Relief, and Homes Of Hope. She was also featured in a t-shirt campaign for Breakthrough Breast Cancer and designed a charm for a necklace for Cancer Research in 2007. The SamandRubyRose Charity donates money to children in Thailand for every rose purchased. Buy a rose here to help.

4. Adriana Lima



Lima helped to build an orphanage “Caminhos da Luz” (Ways of light) in her hometown and purchased clothing for poor children in Salvador, Bahia. She has also appered on the Turkish version of “Deal or No Deal” and donated her prize to a hospital in Istanbul for children with Leukemia. You can learn how to help children with Leukemia here.

5. Karolina Kurkova



The former Victoria’s Secret Angel received an award from Women Together in 2006 for her humanitarian work. She has also worked for “The Beautiful Life Fund,” “Free Arts” and “Global Youth in Action,” which are dedicated to helping children in need. Support Global Youth in Action by visiting here.

6. Elle Macpherson



In 2005, the Australian beauty launched a campaign in Ireland for “Fashion Targets Breast Cancer” which is the fashion industry’s response to breast cancer. Machpherson was also granted the title of Unicef UK Ambassador for working on the Baby Friendly Initiative in 2005. She is dedicated to providing mothers with accurate information and support for breast feeding. Get involved here. Doing something as simple as buying a candle can help the cause.

7. Tyra Banks



Tyra founded the TZONE Foundation in 1999 to help troubled teens learn leadership and life skills. The TZONE mission is to help girls resist negative pressures and improve their lives by becoming bold leaders. Learn about Tyra’s message and how you can help here.

8. Bar Rafaeli



The Sports illustrated cover model was honored at the Women’s World Awards in 2009 for her help in eliminating discrimination towards women. She also volunteers for Project Sunshine which aims to provide complimentary care for children facing life-threatening illnesses. She is also involved with Ahava which cares for pets that were abandoned during the Isreal-Lebanon conflict. You can volunteer with Project Sunshine by clicking here. You could also purchase a $15 bracelet to show your support for children faced with medical challenges.

