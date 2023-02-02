Gisele Bündchen Kicked Off Her Revenge Wardrobe By Freeing The Nipple

Scroll To See More Images

It’s been a week for Gisele Bündchen and no, I’m not referring to the influx of press her family has received amid Tom Brady announcing his NFL retirement (for a second time) on February 1. I’m also not referring to the increased media speculation around the finalization of Bündchen and Brady’s divorce in October of 2022. While Tom Brady may be ending his career, Gisele Bündchen is just revving hers back up. Gisele Bündchen posed for beach photos multiple times in the past week on sandy Miami beaches which included freeing the nipple in what can be deemed a revenge dress.

According to alleged reports, Bündchen and Brady divorced after he un-retired from the NFL last year, prioritizing his career over his family life. Amid the divorce finalization, Gisele shared a post to her Instagram story which read, “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be my children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them love, care and attention they need. The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

Now that Tom Brady has officially retired, it appears as if Bündchen is ready to spend more time focusing on her modeling career. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Gisele Bündchen is seen on location for a photo shoot, posing confidently on the beach in a completely sheer black dress. Bündchen kept the accessories minimal by wearing just a pair of black underwear and a wide black belt with the sheer black dress. The supermodel dug her shoeless toes in the sand and let her long blonde wavy hair blow in the wind as she posed for pictures.

While there’s no confirmation on what photoshoot Bündchen was freeing the nipple for, it’s clear that Gisele Bündchen is serious about increasing her presence in the modeling industry.

Last week, on January 25, Bündchen took to the Miami beach in another barely-there look for a photoshoot. This swimsuit shoot was one of the multiple beach photoshoots the 42-year-old model has participated in recently and involved some serious Barbiecore pink. In photos obtained by Page Six, Bündchen posed in a bright pink Chanel one-piece swimsuit adorned with the signature double-c logo on the chest.

According to her Instagram, when Bündchen isn’t spending time on the beach for modeling work, she is spending time with her children and in nature.

In her most recent Instagram post from January 8, Bündchen is seen in a yoga pose next in a jungle location. She captioned the photo with the quote, “The quieter you become, the more you can hear,” which is attributed to Rumi. She continued, “Wishing you all a joyful and blessed 2023.”

With a new Louis Vuitton campaign under her belt, we can certainly anticipate seeing more modeling from Bündchen in the coming year.