12 Times Gisele Bündchen Was Our Spirit Animal at the Super Bowl

As exciting as the Super Bowl is, nothing is more entertaining than Gisele Bündchen’s Super Bowl photos with Tom Brady. The New England Patriots have played in the Super Bowl an impressive 10 times (with five wins), and with the team headed to 2019’s Super Bowl LIII, we can only expect more animated and adorable photos of Bündchen cheering on her husband.

Bündchen and Brady have been married for almost ten years (their anniversary is in February, a couple weeks after the 2019 Super Bowl) and share two beautiful children: son Benjamin, 9, and daughter Vivian Lake, 6. Each time Brady has played in the Super Bowl, as the famed quarterback for the New England Patriots, Bündchen has made the event a family affair, with homemade signs, personalized jerseys and tons of cute Instagrams.

So, ahead of the Super Bowl LIII, we’ve decided to look back on every time Bündchen was our spirit animal at the Super Bowl. From the romantic post-game kisses she’s given her husband to the super-fan faces she makes when she watches Brady play, Bündchen provides as much excitement as the game itself. Win or lose, Brady is already a winner with a wife and fan as devoted as Bündchen.

When Gisele Didn’t Let Tom’s Loss Get Her Family Down

The Bündchen-Bradys aren’t sore losers, so when the New England Patriots lost the 2018 Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles, Bündchen took to her Instagram with this sweet photo of her family embracing Brady following his loss. “Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was! Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see every day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you! ❤️,” She wrote in the caption.

When Gisele Wished Tom Luck with a Hug on the Field

Before the 2018 Super Bowl, Bündchen took a moment to wish her husband luck by hugging him on the field. The Instagram, captioned with a simple heart, shows the model hugging her much-taller hubby as they prepare for a night to remember.

When Gisele’s Whole Family Dressed in Tom’s Number

In honor of Brady’s football number, 12, Bündchen and the rest of the women in her family wore long-sleeves with the number 12 front and center. The T-shirts also featured the Patriots’ colors: red, white and blue.

When Gisele Celebrated Tom’s Win with a Kiss

The 2017 Super Bowl marked a win for the New England Patriots, so to congratulate her husband on his victory, Bündchen gave him a romantic kiss on the field. The photo captures Bündchen and Brady smooching, as their daughter looks away and Bündchen’s mother-in-law (and Brady’s mom) watches with a smile.

When Bündchen Celebrated with Tom’s Teammate

In honor of the Patriots’ win over the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 Super Bowl, Bündchen took her daughter on the field and celebrated with her husband’s teammate, LeGarrette Blount.

When Gisele Dedicated a Sweet Instagram to Tom After His Win

Following Brady’s at the 2017 Super Bowl, Bündchen took to her Instagram to dedicate a sweet note to her husband and how proud she is of him. “Wonderful things come to those who work hard with focus, tireless dedication and who never stop believing. Forever grateful for this moment. Congratulations my love!!#neverstopbeliving #lovemovesmountains #dedication #family #thankyouGod ✨🙏✨,” she wrote.

When Gisele’s Whole Family Wore Tom’s Jersey

Keeping with the tradition of the women in her family wearing Brady’s jersey, Bündchen had these jerseys made to watch her husband compete in the 2017 Super Bowl. Each jersey was emblazoned with the phrase, “Brady’s ladies.”

When Gisele Was Tom’s Biggest Fan

After finding out that Brady was heading to the 2017 Super Bowl, Bündchen took to her Instagram with this photo of her decked out in her husband’s merch. The photo shows Brady with a wide smile, as his wife points at him with both hands.

When Gisele and Her Kids Made Handmade Signs for Him

The New England Patriots might not have played in the 2016 Super Bowl, but that didn’t stop Bündchen and her family from cheering Brady on during the season with these signs, which featured handprints from each member of the Bündchen-Brady family.

When Gisele Celebrated Tom’s Win with a Kiss (Again)

The New England Patriots were the champions at the 2015 Super Bowl, so, of course, Bündchen had to congratulate Brady’s victory over the Seattle Seahawks with a kiss on the field.

When Gisele Gave Her Son a Piggyback Ride

Brady isn’t the only athlete in the Bündchen-Brady family. After the Patriots’ win, Bündchen was seen giving her son, Benjamin, a piggyback ride through the crowd of happy fans.

When Gisele Wore Tom’s Merch

To congratulate Brady on another victory in the 2015 football season, Bündchen took this Instagram of her wearing his merch and pointing at her hubby. “So proud of this man!!! Congratulations for the AFC Champ! #godaddy #gopats,” she wrote in the caption.