How a Supermodel Breastfeeds: See Gisele Multitask Like a Boss

Life just isn’t fair, y’all. While for many women, breastfeeding is a major undertaking typically done in private and with no shortage of personal struggle (i.e., the baby is biting, too fussy to eat, etc.)—for supermodel Gisele Bündchen, life is much simpler—and chicer. Check out this photo of her breastfeeding while on the job.

Your eyes do not deceive you. That is Gisele, breastfeeding her newborn daughter Vivian, while prepping for a photo shoot, and she is getting her hair, nails, and makeup done at the same time. She posted the photo to Instagram with the caption, “What would I do without this beauty squad after the 15 hours flying and only 3 hours of sleep? #multitasking”

While the so-called “beauty squad” definitely deserves their due props for helping make Gisele look as stunning as she normally does in photos, we also think the model herself should get a nod here.

Look how gracefully she holds her feeding child while people tug at her hair and hands. And how effortlessly beautiful she looks, and quite serene at that, while her child feeds and the artist applies makeup to her face. Is this woman even real?

If we didn’t admire her so much, we’d probably hate her.