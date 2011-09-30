Gisele Bündchen’s “Sexist” Lingerie Commercial Banned

Gisele Bndchen‘s latest lingerie campaign for Hope Lingerie is causing quite a stir. In fact, the Brazilian government has demanded that the television advertisements be taken off the air. Apparently, they think it’s “offensive and sexist.” And they may be right: the ads feature the bombshell clad in business casual attire telling her off-screen husband that she crashed his car and maxed out her credit card. The plea is unsuccessful, so she attempts it again wearing lingerie and (surprise, surprise!) it works.

The Women’s Rights Secretariat is furious and claims the commercial portrays women as sex objects. Well, I completely understand where they are coming from. Sure, this is not exactly the most politically correct campaign Gisele has signed on to do. But the reality is that she is the most famous supermodel in the world, so the tone of the ads need to be taken with a grain of salt. Still, this was probably not the best idea Hope could have had! (Oh, and as an aside, it’s hilarious to even imagine Gisele having a credit card with a limit.)