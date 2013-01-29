Everything You Need to Know About Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s Insane New L.A. Mega-Mansion



When it comes to celebrity couples, there’s no one we’re more envious of than Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady. The Brazilian bombshell (who routinely tops the list of Forbes‘ highest paid models) and her NFL star hubby are always the best dressed—and tallest—on the red carpet at major events like the Met Gala, but as it turns out, their home life is just as glamorous. Case in point: their new Los Angeles digs, which they’ve been renovating for three years and are moving into now with their adorable children Benjamin and Vivian. Below, everything you need to know about the stately home.

1. The couple purchased the land for $11 million back in 2008, and have spent three years constructing their dream home—which is now valued at a whopping $20 million.

2. It’s located in the swanky area of Brentwood, which is at the base of the scenic Santa Monica Mountains (as evidenced by the dramatic views). Brentwood is a complete celebrity haven for A-listers who want something a little more low key than the Hollywood Hills, and it’s particularly perfect to raise a family since some of the best schools in Los Angeles are right there—including the Brentwood School, a coed day school attended by the children of the Los Angeles elite (think studio heads etc.). Famous residents include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Reese Witherspoon, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, Fergie, Ewan McGregor, and more.

3. This house is big—and we mean really big, to the tune of 22,000 square feet. And what does such a massive space allow for? Two wings with eight bedrooms, a six-car garage, a wine cellar, a lagoon-shaped swimming pool, a state-of-the-art weight room where Brady can maintain his tip-top shape, and a bridge connecting the two wings. Naturally, there’s a “lift,” so Gisele doesn’t strain her infamous legs.

4. The weirdest feature? A moat! The moat runs across the front of the house and has a bridge over it, making this mansion the equivalent of a modern castle.

5. For such a large property, it’s nice to know that the couple is eco-friendly. “We are excited to be using solar power as the main source of electricity in our home,” Bündchen told People. “And we are planting our own herbs, fruits and vegetables, which will be my favorite part of the house.” The image of the handsome couple casually gardening on a Sunday morning is too good to be true.

