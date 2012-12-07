Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Welcome Daughter Vivian Lake: See the First Picture!

It’s a girl! One of the most genetically blessed couples in the world, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, welcomed their second child together on Wednesday. Bündchen gave birth to a baby girl named Vivian Lake, and posted an announcement to her Facebook page that states, “We feel so lucky to have been able to experience the miracle of birth once again and are forever grateful for the opportunity to be the parents of another little angel. Vivian Lake was born at home on December 5. She is healthy and full of life. Thank you all for your support and well wishes. We wish you and your families many blessings.”

The stunning duo have a three-year-old son named Benjamin, and Brady has a five-year-old son named John from a relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan. Considering Bündchen’s statement noted that Vivian was born “at home,” we can only assume she delivered her in a water birth, which she did with Benjamin at their lavish home in Boston.

Congratulations to the happy couple, and check out the first photo Bündchen shared of Vivian below!