Considering I’m a female and even I wouldn’t ignore a sundress-clad Gisele Bndchen in my living room, I’m pretty sure there’s no way a testosterone-charged male wouldeven for really good TV. The humor of the scenario in the video campaign for Sky TV is charming though, as Gisele plays an endearing desperate housewife awaiting her husband’s return. She even does chores! I wonder if this is how Tom Brady greets his Brazilian bride.