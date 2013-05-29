Here it is, folks: Our daily reminder that Gisele Bündchen is apparently superhuman and better than the rest of us. Two months after giving birth to daughter Vivian Lake last December (her second child with NFL star hubby Tom Brady), she stripped down to a black bikini and a leather motorcycle vest to pose for the cover of Vogue Brazil’s June issue.

The 32-year-old Brazilian bombshell was shot by legendary fashion photographer Mario Testino, a good friend and frequent collaborator, who was also apparently astounded by Bündchen’s remarkable bounce-back.

“Mario got so excited with Gisele’s shape, and how she looked amazing two months after giving birth, that he proposed to do eight more editorials on the theme, each very different from the other, discussing subjects from gender identity to the right to use your body as you wish,” Vogue Brazil’s editor in chief, Daniela Falcao, told WWD.

Testino reiterated Falcao’s statement, stating: “In Brazil, body image is very relevant since people have a big concern with the shape, whether being dressed or naked. It’s such a part of the culture—like in Rio, where the beach meets the city and people go to the beach after work and on weekends.”

So, basically he’s saying that if we all lived in Brazil, we’d all look like Bündchen. Okay, so that’s just wishful thinking—but we can dream.

The issue also features top models like Doutzen Kroes and Joan Smalls, as well as former “Baywatch” bombshell Pamela Anderson.

More on StyleCaster:

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen is the Face of H&M’s Fall 2013 Campaign

See the First Picture of Gisele Bündchen’s Adorable Daughter Vivian Lake

Gisele Bündchen is Nine Months Pregnant And Looks Amazing