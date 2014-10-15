Watch Gisele in Epic New Chanel Ad Directed By Baz Luhrmann

When you’re Chanel, you can’t just slap together any old commercial when advertising the iconic Chanel No. 5 fragrance. For weeks, the luxury brand has been teasing its new Baz Luhrmann-directed ad campaign starring none other than Gisele Bündchen, and we are happy to report it’s finally debuted! The campaign is a whopping three minutes and seventeen seconds, so this is much more of a mini movie, than a traditional television spot.

Keep in mind that this isn’t the first time that Luhrmann—the director behind movies like “The Great Gatsby” and “Moulin Rouge—has helmed a Chanel campaign, as he worked on another ad starring fellow Aussie Nicole Kidman back in 2004. Gisele’s campaign is all about celebrating the idea that women can have it all, and in it Bündchen plays a supermodel (must have been a real stretch for her), a mom, and a wife with a “true love” which is where the ad’s “The One That I Want” theme comes from.

“It’s a thinly veiled expression of her life,” Luhrmann told us at the launch event for the campaign. “Gisele is really the perfect symbol of the Chanel woman now. She’s a multi-layered woman.” And that guy that Bündchen is running towards? That would be Michiel Huisman, who we suggest you Google immediately, because he’s seriously hot.

Some other things to keep in mind while watching the spot—it was shot in the Hamptons over the summer, so you’ll be lucky enough to see Bündchen on a Chanel surfboard, Luhrmann makes a cameo appearance as a photographer, Lo Fang croons a song from “Grease” and in the Chanel world, little kids carry Chanel $3,400 backpacks (pay careful attention at the 2:09 mark, to appreciate what we are talking about).

And for those curious about how the ad campaign came to be, watch a behind the scenes video here: