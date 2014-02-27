StyleCaster
Gisele Bündchen Closed Alexander Wang’s Balenciaga Show!

Meghan Blalock
Forget the clothes—it seems the latest cross-continental trend in runway fashion is using one big-name swimsuit and/or lingerie model to either open or close out the show. First, we saw Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima open the show for Jason Wu in New York, and now: bikini babe Gisele Bündchen closed out Alexander Wang’s latest effort for Balenciaga in Paris.

The Parisian brand’s Fall 2014 collection , far more colorful than previous lineups he’s shown for the label, used the lanky Brazilan beauty as the gorgeous punctuation mark on a collection rich in embroidered textures and variant shapes. Bündchen also Instagrammed several shots from backstage at the show, including one of her look board on which we get a peek at what the supermodel looks like without a full face of makeup. It’s the first time Gisele has been on the runway since she walked in Wang’s Fall 2012 show.

Check out Gisele’s runway look below!

