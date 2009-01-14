Girls who are boys who like boys to be girls

In the 1960s when women were still going to college to get their “MRS,” Yves Saint Laurent was designing Le Smoking, the first tuxedo for women, which shocked the world into seeing women in a new light, knocking down gender barriers along the way.

Now YSL is shaking things up again.

In February, designer Stefano Pilati will debut his first unisex line. Two London Times reporters took the line for a test-drive and ended up with his and hers injections of gender-bending confidence.

We can’t wait to see the whole collection….