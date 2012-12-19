“Girls” Star Lena Dunham Anointed “Coolest Person of the Year” By Time Magazine

This was certainly Lena Dunham‘s year. Her HBO series “Girls” (she writes, directs, and stars) was lauded by critics, she netted a whopping $3.7 million advance for an advice book, and she even had a Deborah Lippmann nail polish named after the characters on her show. But the real honor came today when Time magazine named her 2012’s Coolest Person of the Year.

What does”cool”? really mean in this case? We’re assuming it’s an amalgamation of Dunham’s obvious talent, her hipster-but-not persona (and her refreshing “I am who I am” attitude), and her major social media presence (she frequently tweets with celebrities like Diddy, and posts tons of honest pics on Instagram).

We’ve got to say, we’re pretty much on board with this choice. After all, despite her already massive success, she has stayed somewhat humble, always responding to her fans via social media and always appreciating everything she’s received. She emailed Time after hearing the news and wrote, “Wow, that is — for lack of a better word — really cool. What an honor. Will I get in any Web trouble for being genuinely, unsnarkily excited to be the first woman to win Joel Stein’s Coolest Person of the Year?”

Dunham’s in good company, as Barack Obama was named Person of the Year, and the runner-up was Apple CEO Tim Cook. But we won’t be surprised if naysayers say this is her next step on the path to overexposure.

Do you agree with the choice, and will you be watching the second season of “Girls” on January 13?