See Jemima Kirke and Pamela Love Make Out In New Wedding Dress Campaign

“Girls” star Jemima Kirke, who plays damaged but lovable wild child Jessa on the hit HBO show, is upping her involvement in the fashion industry thanks to a new wedding dress ad for Stone Fox Bride, a New York-based bridal boutique.

The advertisement makes a strong pro-gay marriage statement, as Kirke locks lips with another woman who just so happens to be It-jewelry designer Pamela Love. Frankly, we love this random pairing—and sort of wish this hip duo were actually tying the knot.

Stone Fox Bride’s motto is “F*ck weddings,” and founder Molly Guy describes their dresses as being for brides that like to “throw rugs on the lawn, saunter into City Hall, say I do during a backyard barbeque … Looking like a more radiant version of your regular self.” We can firmly say that this ad exemplifies exactly that.

Kirke previously starred in the look book for jewelry designer Alison Lou, and considering the fashion world seems to have taken a liking to the vintage-loving starlet, our guess is that this won’t be her last campaign.

What do you think of the ad?