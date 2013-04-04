‘Girls’ Star Christopher Abbott (Charlie) Leaving the Show Due to Conflict With Lena Dunham

While the entertainment world seems to unanimously admire “Girls” creator, director, and star Lena Dunham—even if they don’t particularly care for the divisive HBO show—one cast member apparently cannot stand working with her. Christopher Abbott, who stars as Allison Williams‘ entrepreneur boyfriend Charlie, is leaving the show despite just starting to work on season 3.

“[Chris] is grateful for the experience of collaborating with Lena, Judd [Apatow], and the entire ‘Girls’ cast and crew, but right now he’s working on numerous other projects and has decided not to return to the show,” his rep confirmed to Page Six.

However, they report that maybe he isn’t so grateful for his time with Dunham, as a source said that he’s “at odds with Lena. He didn’t like the direction things are going in, which seems a bit odd since the show put him on the map.”

Any dedicated viewers know that season 2 brought out a different, darker side of “Girls,” characterized by Dunham’s character Hannah’s struggle with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder and way more graphic (and at times, very uncomfortable) sex scenes. So, we can understand why Abbott wanted a change of pace. However, this will definitely ruffle some feathers with fans, as his character is regarded as the best looking guy on the show (sorry, Adam Driver).

As an interesting side note, last night Dunham tweeted, “A new insult, to use never and aimed at no one: ‘Her? She’s so difficult she could have creative differences with a kidney bean!'” Whether or not this was aimed at Abbott is unclear, but it certainly sounds a bit catty.

Oh, how we love some good on-set drama!

How will the third season of the show be without Abbott?