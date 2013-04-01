StyleCaster
‘Girls’ Star Adam Driver Wears Hermès Scarf and Garters For Flaunt Magazine

Spencer Cain
by
While actor Adam Driver is best known for his role as Adam on HBO’s hit series “Girls” (not to mention a couple of controversial sex scenes, including that one with co-star Shiri Appleby), his recent work suggests that he may be on his way to joining several of the show’s stars as a full-on accepted member of the fashion crowd.

He recently scored a gig narrating Rachel Antonoff‘s Fall 2013 fashion film (directed by “Girls” co-star and creator Lena Dunham), and he’s been showing up in some of the industry’s most illustrious glossies, including a small spread in Interview.

Driver’s most recent editorial, however, really ups his style cred. The 29-year-old appears in the new issue of high-end fashion magazine Flaunt clad in iconic pieces like an Hermès silk scarf and a Cartier bracelet—a far cry from the low-key Brooklyn boy he plays on “Girls” who favors ratty T-shirts and jeans (when he decides to wear a shirt, that is.) Driver also wears men’s garters in the spread, making it relatively easy to see why the once-popular form of holding up dress socks has fallen out of favor.

To see more from Driver’s shoot, head over to Flaunt!

Adam Driver wears an Hermès silk scarf and Cartier jewelry.

Photo: Flaunt Magazine

He wears shoes by Aldo and garters by preppy favorite J. Press.

Photo: Flaunt Magazine

Is a future in fashion on the horizon for Driver?

Photo: Flaunt Magazine

