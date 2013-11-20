Watch This Now: Three Little Girls Destroy Princess Culture With Smart Rube Goldberg Machine

Walk into most toy stores and it’s very clear which section caters to boys, and which cater to girls. While boys have a range of action-oriented toy options, girls are marketed pink princess-y fare. The message? Boys are encouraged to do stuff, girls are encouraged to be, well, pretty.

Enter GoldieBlox, a toy company that creates fun and educational toys for young girls with the goal of inspiring the next generation of female engineers and builders. Their message? “Disrupt the pink aisle.”

This incredible video, set to a reimagining of the Beastie Boys classic “Girls,” features a trio of adorable young ladies who — after watching an uninspiring video about princesses — create an amazing Rube Goldberg machine with their toys.

“You like to buy us pink toys, and everything else is for boys” sing the girls in the video. “It’s time to change, we deserve to see a range, cause all our toys look the same, and we deserve to use our brains.” We couldn’t agree more.