Girls Night: Becka Diamond, Chantel & Meredith Prep at WGACA

What Goes Around Comes Around is a little downtown mecca of hard to find, want to own vintage pieces that also often serves as quite the little party spot.

Chantel Valentene of Resin Denim, DJ Becka Diamond, and Made her Think’s Meredith Khan will be at one of those parties on Wednesday to celebrate Resins limited edition collaboration with Made Her Think jewelry.

What’s a party without a look? The girls stopped by the SoHo located store to pick out their Spring ready ensembles for the week night fte. Watch on for their picks, vintage Chanel accessories included. -Kerry Pieri

