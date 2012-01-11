The Girls Of Marchesa Talk Golden Globe Fashion Rules

We don’t know about you, but we have enough difficulty when it comes to getting dressed for work in the morning. Can you even imagine how troublesome it would be to get ready for an awards ceremony right?!

Sure, these celebs have some major help in the styling arena, typically getting their pick of dresses that we would die just to try on. But then again, we don’t have to worry about being picked apart by sassy commentators as we try to nonchalantly stroll down a red carpet beaming from ear to ear. The grass is always greener, we suppose.

In any case, there always seems to be one design duo that finds their way on the bods of some of the most amazing actresses (and the best dressed lists!) — Marchesa. In a recent interview for Hollywood Reporter, Keren Craig and Georgina Chapman — the forces behind the label — gave us a little insight into what goes on when it comes to picking the perfect dress for the Golden Globes (we can’t believe it’s this Sunday!) saying: “Given that it is a sit down dinner, the environment tends to be a bit more relaxed in style compared to the Oscars, meaning stars are given the opportunity to be conservative or daring. Whether it be a gown or cocktail dress, they can really opt for a definitive and unique statement look.”

Needless to say, we can’t WAIT — be sure to stay tuned on Sunday night to catch some of our GG commentary (after all, it’s sure to be yummy).