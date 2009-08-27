The Girls to Know Now

We all know and obsess over the household names in modeling–you know, the lucky few who transcended the catwalk and landed beauty contracts, namesake clothing lines, reality tv hosting gigs, and even snatched up a star football player (ahem, Gisele) as a husband. We’ve known and loved the Kates and Heidis for years now, but right now we’re more interested in the wave of the future. Models.com ranks the top 50 models of the moment based on the ad campaigns they land each season, what designers and photographers they’re influencing in the industry, and the fashion magazine covers they’ve graced. Here we break it down to the top five names that you need to know now.

Raquel graces the covers of Vogue Italia in June 2002 and Vogue Nippon this October.

1. RAQUEL ZIMMERMANN

Brazilian-born Raquel started modeling back in 1999 with her debut on the catwalk of Chanel and Valentino‘s spring shows in Paris. By 2001, she booked her first cover for French Elle, walked the Victoria’s Secret catwalk in 2002, and was commanding $10,000 per runway show by 2005. This year, Vogue chose Raquel for their top ten best dressed list, and she’s scored numerous coveted ad campaigns for the F/W 09 season for designers like Hermès, Jean Paul Gaultier, Giorgio Armani, and Gucci.

Natasha Poly on the cover of Vogue Paris in 2004 and Vogue Russia this past March.

2. NATASHA POLY

Second to Raquel is Russian beauty Natasha who started her career in 2003 when she booked the fall show in Paris for Emanuel Ungaro. Only a year later she walked in a whopping 54 shows during fall fashion week in all four of the top fashion capitals. She’s been the face of Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Roberto Cavalli, and Alberta Ferretti, and Russian Vogue just dedicated an entire issue to the her last year. If you didn’t already see her on the cover of Vogue alongside other top models in their “Faces of the Moment” issue this past May, then keep your eyes peeled for Natasha in fall campaigns for Jil Sander, Gucci, and Phi.

Sasha Pivovarova on the cover of Vogue Italia in December 2005 and British Vogue‘s August 2009 issue.

3. SASHA PIVOVAROVA

The Russians seem to be taking over the modeling industry, but this Russian darling was more interested in studying art until she walked for Prada‘s Milan show in 2005. It was a quick rise to the top for Sasha, as that same year, Italian Vogue snatched her up to make her their cover girl. They loved her so much that they put her on two covers in 2007. By now, you’ve probably seen her in this season’s H&M advertisements that are plastered around Manhattan, but look out for Sasha in plenty of fashion editorials and ads for Phi this fall.

Lara Stone played covergirl for French Elle in May 2006 and just recently for W Magazine in August, 2009.

4. LARA STONE

Some say it’s the gap tooth, others argue it’s her more “voluptuous” body (for modeling standards, at least), but either way, something about this girl is star quality in the making. Although she started modeling all the way back in 1999, she only walked her first runway show for Givenchy couture in fall of 2006. The Dutch model replaced our beloved Kate Moss as the face of Calvin Klein Jeans in 2007, and this year she graced the cover of Vogue Paris twice, as well as W‘s August issue. This fall, she’ll be the face of Jaeger, Dsquared2, and Eres.

A longer-locked Anja Rubik on the cover of Flair in May of 2006. This month she graces the cover of German Vogue.

5. ANJA RUBIK

Her name may not be as well known as some of the other girls, but it will be soon. Anja began her modeling career in 2000, walking the catwalk at Givenchy, Rochas and Nina Ricci in Paris. She was the face of Chloe back in 2005 alongside pal Julia Stegner, but it wasn’t until she chopped off her blonde locks into a shaggy bob in 2007 that she became the new girl to be envied. Look out for her this fall in ad campaigns for Gucci, Chloe fragrance, Gap, Giuseppe Zanotti, and Balmain.