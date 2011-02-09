The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today

Staying up to date on the happenings around the globe can prove to be a lot easier said than done. For the most part, our busy schedules tend to get the best of us, making it difficult to keep up with those current events that we’re supposed to know about. The last thing we’d want is for you to become that fashion girl who knows nothing about the world around her. Well, don’t be left in the dark you can consider this your easily digestible, daily dose of need-to-know news.

It has already been a winter of record-breaking temps, and it looks like we haven’t even felt the worst of it. According to weather.com, it looks like most of the country is in for another arctic invasion. (Weather.com)

For all of you Friday Night Lights devotees out there, tonight marks the end of an era well, so to speak. Don’t miss the final episode of the series, airing tonight at 9 PM on the DirecTV Network. Check local listings. (Directv)

Beatles fans rejoice! The Beatles Love soundtrack comes to iTunes today, with two newly added songs: The Fool On The Hill and Girl. (radio.foxnews.com)

U.S. stocks opened slightly weaker today, after seven straight days of gains. The DOW Jones Industrial Average Index is at 12229.29, down 0.06%. (MSN Money)

Lindsay’s in trouble again… shocker! Lohan could be looking at some more time behind bars, as she will be charged today with felony grand theft for allegedly stealing a $2,500 necklace last month. (NY Post)

In political news, Repubican suffered a loss yesterday, falling seven votes short of extending parts of the Patriot Act. The counter-terrorism surveillance law expires at the end of the month, and the bill would’ve reauthorize key parts. (Washington Post)