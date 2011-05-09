The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: May 9, 2011

Another weekend has come and gone in the blink of an eye. As we get back into the swing of things, here’s the news you may have missed over the weekend and the latest news you should know this Monday.

Record-breaking flooding in the Mississippi River causes thousands of people, from Arkansas to Tennessee flee from their homes. More than 1,300 have been ordered to evacuate, with the Mississippi River expected to crest at 48 feet later this evening. (ABC News)

Apple has overtaken Google to become the worlds most valuable brand with an estimated brand value of more than $153 billion, according to BrandZ’s Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands released today. McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Marlboro and GE were the only heritage brands to make the top 10, with the other spots dominated by technology companies. (Financial Times)

After nearly five years as co-anchor of TODAY, Meredith Vieira announced on air today that she has decided to leave the show in June. Ann Curry will take her place as co-anchor, while Meredith will continue at NBC News in a yet to be announced new role. (MSNBC)

Yesterday, NATO’s leader insisted Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi’s days are numbered. Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen told CNN’s State of the Union, “He should realize sooner rather than later that there’s no future for him or his regime… This week we have seen a major blow to al Qaeda and Osama bin Laden’s evil vision of conflict as a means to create conflict between the Muslim world and the rest of the world. And in Afghanistan, the Taliban is under pressure everywhere, so basically I am very optimistic.” (CNN)