The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: May 6, 2011

It’s finally Friday! And this weekend marks the officical start of the summer box office season, so there’s plenty in store for you if you’re looking for a more relaxing Saturday night at the movies. Read on for the big film openings and other news happening today.

Al-Qaeda released the first statement since the terrorist group leader bin Laden was killed, and what they have to say is pretty scary, to say the least: “We stress that the blood of the holy warrior sheik, Osama bin Laden, God bless him, is precious to us and to all Muslims and will not go in vain. We will remain, God willing, a curse chasing the Americans and their agents, following them outside and inside their countries…Soon, God willing, their happiness will turn to sadness, their blood will be mingled with their tears.” (USA Today)

The 137th Kentucky Derby starts tomorrow, and there’s already major breaking news for fans: Uncle Mo, he 9-2 second choice on the morning line, won’t run Saturday. The colt was scratched 40 minutes before Derby wagering opened this morning because he hasn’t recovered enough from a stomach ailment. (ESPN)

Doctors have identified eight different everyday activities such as blowing your nose, drinking coffee and having sex that could rupture aneurysms and cause a haemorrhagic stroke. Together, the three activities account for nearly a quarter of all cases in which a blood vessel bursts in the brain. Although brain aneurysms burst only rarely, a rupture causes bleeding and often fatal brain damage. (UK Guardian)

In weekend box office news, Thor is expected earn nearing $60 million or more in its domestic debut. It’s going up against two romantic comedies, Warner Bros.’ Something Borrowed and Screen Gems’ Jumping the Broom. (Hollywood Reporter)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at 12,580.76 this morning. (MSN Money)



