The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: May 5, 2011

It’s Cinco de Mayo, everyones’ favorite excuse to go crazy with the tequila. Chances are that most of you won’t even know what you’re really celebrating when you’re throwing back those tequila shots tonight. So let me give you a little education on why we gorge on nachos and margaritas every fifth of May. A lot of people think May 5th marks Mexico’s Independence Day, but it actually commemorates their victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. Okay, that’s enough of a history lesson… now onto news!

Amidst all the criticism President Obama has been getting for not releasing photographs of Osama bin Laden’s body, the President is to visit Ground Zero later on today, four days after bin Laden was killed by US forces. This is the first time Obama has been to the site of the 9/11 attacks since becoming president. (BBC)

US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton spoke out against Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi today, insisting, “As long as Gadhafi continues to attack his citizens, we will continue to strike his forces… It is time for the violence to end. It is time for Gadhafi to go. It is time for a democratic transition to begin.” (CNN)

Will and Kate are coming to America! It’s been confirmed that they will visit California in July after their tour of Canada. St James’s Palace says the newlyweds will be on the West Coast from July 8 – 10, and it will be Kate’s first trip to the US. (UK Telegraph)