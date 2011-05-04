The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: May 4, 2011

Happy hump day it’s only wednesday, but it has already been one of the most eventful weeks of the year, to say the least. The world continues to react to Osama bin Laden’s death as events in the Middle East also continue to rage on. Read on to find out what the US is saying about Pakistan’s involvement and other developing news.

The Minnesota Twins' Francisco Liriano pitched a no-hitter against The White Sox's Edwin Jackson yesterday, something rarely done and that many baseball fans wait years to see. (ESPN)

After initial reactions to Osama bin Laden’s death, now the US wants answers from Pakistan about how Osama Bin Laden could have lived near a major Pakistani military base close to the capital without the government having any knowledge. Even though Pakistani officials have denied knowledge of bin Laden’s whereabouts, CIA Director Leon Panetta told U.S. legislators, “either they (the Pakistanis) were involved or incompetent. Neither place is a good place to be.” (CNN)

A report by a payrolls processor showed U.S. private employers added 179,000 jobs in April, less than economists’ expectations. Elizabeth Miller, president of Summit Place Financial Advisors commented, “This is something of a disappointment and it will put a greater focus on the jobless claims and non-farm payroll numbers coming out later this week. This is definitely going to be a pressure on markets today, but it is too soon to tell us whether we’re having a bit of a reversal in hiring trends.” (Reuters)

The chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court has said there are reasonable grounds to charge forces loyal to Libya’s Col Muammar Gaddafi with war crimes against humanity. He plans to submit his first application for arrest warrants in the next few weeks. (BBC)