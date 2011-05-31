The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: May 31, 2011

Now that we’re all refreshed and recharged after a well-deserved long weekend, it’s time to jump right back into the swing of things on this Tuesday. While we were relaxing on beaches and de-stressing, the rest of the world was business as usual. Here’s the news you need to know for the last day of May.

The World Health Organization announced today that tobacco will kill nearly six million people this year, including 600,000 non-smokers. 72 countries and the European Union have signed up to the organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), but director-general Margaret Chan says, “It is not enough to become a party, Countries must also pass, or strengthen, the necessary implementing legislation and then rigorously enforce it.” (Reuters)

Federal and state authorities in Germany said the death toll climbed to 13 on Monday, in one of the largest E. coli outbreaks reported worldwide. A virulent form of E. coli bacteria in cucumbers has effected hundres of people across the European Union. The conditions are likely to worsen, says a spokesman for the University Medical Center Schleswig-Holstein: “We hope that the number of cases will go down, but we fear that it will worsen.” (New York Times)

The Hangover Part II smashed box-office records over the weekend. Studio estimates released yesterday show that the sequel set a new high for comedy debuts with $105.8 million. It also set a new revenue record of around $280 million for the holiday weekend, and it has pulled in $137.4 million domestically since opening Thursday. (Business Week)

75 additional bodies have been recovered from the wreckage of an Air France plane that crashed off the coast of Brazil two years ago. Air France 447 plunged into the Atlantic Ocean on June 1, 2009, killing all 228 people aboard, but only 50 bodies were recovered in the days following the crash. One family of a victim said, “Personally, I would have preferred to leave the bodies of our loved ones on the seafloor.” (CNN)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at 12,443.40 today and is currently up 123.82 points. (MSN Money)

