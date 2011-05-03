The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: May 3, 2011

It’s only been two days since President Obama announced the killing of Osama bin Laden, the man who was at the top of America’s most wanted list. All over the country, Americans have been gathering to celebrate the death of the Al Qaeda leader responsible for so many deaths on 9/11. Read on to see how the international world is reacting to the news.

President Obama is set to visit Ground Zero on Thursday and meet with families who lost loved ones on September 11th. Following the killing of Osama bin Laden, the President wants Americans to unite in much the same way we did after the 9/11 attacks almost a decade ago. After a round of calls with Obama and other world leaders, “The leaders discussed the ongoing terrorist threat that will require steadfast efforts in the future, and committed to working closely together to defeat al Qaeda.” (USA Today)

The 2011 Tony Award nominations were announced, and The Book of Mormon earned a staggering 11 nominations. Meanwhile The Scottsboro Boys, which closed earlier this season, received 12 nominations, and the revival of Anything Goes had nine. (LA Times)

Hurt Locker director Kathryn Bigelow has revealed that she is working on a movie about the hunt for Osama bin Laden. The film’s current working title is Kill bin Laden, and is based on an earlier unsuccessful mission to assassinate him. Filming is set to begin this summer, with the 2013 Oscars in mind. (UK Telegraph)

Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Libyan President Moammar Gadhafi to step down today, saying, “At this point what needs to be done is for Moammar Gadhafi, who is holding the government in Tripoli in Libya to leave power immediately and to fulfill his historical and humanitarian responsibility.” This comes a day after Turkey made the decision to shutter its embassy in Tripoli and evacuate to Tunisia. (CNN)