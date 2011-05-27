The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: May 27, 2011

Being that it’s the Friday before a much-anticipated holiday weekend, today is naturally going to seem like one of those endless days. But don’t worry, it’ll be well worth it when you’re laying on a beach, or doing whatever relaxing activity you have planned for your three glorious days off. So let the countdown begin! But first, here’s a little news for you to bite on while you wait.

G8 has pledged a $20 billion package of assistance to Egypt and Tunisia, asserting a willingness to support transitions to democracy in North Africa and the Middle East. The recent spring of pro-Democracy movements in those regions have been aptly dubbed the Arab Spring. The fear is that the Arab spring could be derailed by economic hardship which could lead to a rise of extremism. (Globe and Mail)

Ratko Mladic is to be extradited on war crimes charges, after a Serbian judge has ruled that the former Bosnian Serb general is fit to stand trial. He could be extradited to a UN court to face the charges of genocide. Mladic was the last of the three men accused of ethnic cleansing during the Bosnian war in the 90s. He was found on Thursday in a farmhouse owned by a cousin about 100 kilometres from Belgrade. (ABC News)

150,000 people in Sudan’s Abyei region have been displaced after northern troops siezed the region. “The situation is terrible – they are running in fear from brutal violence, without shelter,”said Humanitarian Affairs Minister James Kok Ruea.Talks on the crisis, hosted by the African Union mediators, are set to begin this weekend, but some fear this could reignite the deadly north-south war. (BBC)

This will be a busy weekend at the movies, with two anticipated sequels hitting box offices this weekend. While the Hangover Part II isn’t getting rave reviews, it’s still expected to steal the show. Meanwhile, Kung Fu Panda 2 won’t be too far behind. And if you’re looking for a non-sequel, Woody Allen’s Midnight in Paris, starring Owen Wilson and Rachel McAdams has been getting great reviews. (Washington Post)