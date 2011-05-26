The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: May 26, 2011

This three-day weekend is so close I can taste it as I’m sure you all can too. And while I usually reserve my weekend box office news for Fridays, it looks like even the movies are trying to get the weekend started early because the much-anticipated Hangover II opens at midnight tonight. Read on to see what the critics are saying and for other news happening today.

Europe’s most wanted war criminal, Ratko Mladic, has been arrested in Serbia. Mladic was wanted for genocide during the Bosnian war in the 90s. He is accused of massacring at least 7,500 Bosnian Muslim men and boys at Srebrenica in 1995. UN war crimes chief prosecutor Serge Brammertz commented: “Today’s events show that people responsible for grave violations of international humanitarian law can no longer count on impunity.” (BBC)

Labor Department figures show that US jobless claims climbed last week, with claims increasing by 10,000 to 424,000 in the week ended May 21. Russell Price, a senior economist at Ameriprise Financial Inc., adds, “Claims are still unfortunately seeing some upward pressure from state and local government job cuts.” Other analysts agree, seeing this as a sign that the labor market is struggling to gain momentum. (Bloomberg)

A federal judge ruled yesterday that Jared Lee Loughner, who is accused of a mass shooting and trying to assassinate US Rep. Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona, isn’t competent to stand trial. After two recent court-ordered mental evaluations, Judge Larry Burns believed that “the defendant was not able to comprehend the charges… [he] has delusions that prohibit him from considering legal defenses.” (CNN)

Critics are saying that the Hangover II, which opens Thursday at midnight, is more like a remake than a sequel. But this may not be a good thing, according to most reviews. NPR’s Ian Buckwalter comments, “the jokes feel strained where once they felt easy, over-reaching to compensate for the structural laziness of a film that has no identity of its own.” While it may not be as good the second time around, Hangover II is sure to still be a box office hit this weekend. (NPR)