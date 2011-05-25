The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: May 25, 2011

While the Northeast is finally coming out of what seemed to be an endless winter, conditions in the US heartland worsened overnight, as more tornadoes ripped through Arkansas, Kansas and Oklahoma. Read on for the tragic details and other news going on around the world on this Wednesday.

At least 15 people died in Arkansas, Kansas and Oklahoma in the latest round of severe storms this tornado season, ten in Oklahoma, three in Arkansas and two in Kansas. Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin remarked, “I’ve been in (public) office for 20 years. I’ve been through a lot of these natural disasters, but I’ve never seen this many in a short period of time.” This latest string of storms brings the death toll in tornadoes this season to about 500. (CNN)

French Finance Minister Christine Lagarde announced her bid Wednesday to replace Dominique Strauss-Kahn as head of the International Monetary Fund. Ms. Lagarde made clear that she wants a full five-year term, not just the remaining 18 months of Mr. Strauss-Kahns term. She’s seen some controversy though, many believing she abused her authority in a case that resulted in a lucrative arbitration award to a French businessman, Bernard Tapie, in 2007. (New York Times)

Just in time for Memorial Day, the USDA changes their guidelines for cooking pork. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday announced it had changed guidelines for cooking pork and all whole meat cuts from an internal 160 degrees to 145 degrees. Salmonella, not trichinosis, was really the pathogen that we worry about the most in pork, so we had to be fully confident that salmonella would be killed,” said Elisabeth Hagen, USDA’s undersecretary for food safety. (USA Today)

President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron participate in a joint news conference at Lancaster House in London today. Both men spoke about Libya and Qaddafi, with President Obama assuring, “I do think we have made enormous progress in Libya. We have saved lives. Qaddafi and his regime need to understand there will not be a letup in the pressure we are applying.” (CBS News)