The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: May 24, 2011

So the world didn’t end on Saturday, but that doesn’t mean that things are exactly right with the world. Not to get all pessimistic on a Tuesday morning, but from the natural disasters to the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East, things are looking pretty grim right now. Read on for the latest details and other news today.

2011 is set to be the deadliest tornado season in history, with this weekend’s Joplin Mo. Tornado being the single deadliest in US history. So far this year, tornadoes have killed 482 people in the United States. The cost of the damage in Joplin is being estimated at $3 billion, according to the figures released by the catastrophe risk modeling firm today. (CNN)

Queen Elizabeth II welcome President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama to the UK today for the beginning a two-day state visit. Obama and Prime Minister David Cameron will meetings on Wednesday to discuss such issues as Afghanistan, the Arab Spring and the NATO mission in Libya. The two said, We can honestly say that despite being two leaders from two different political traditions, we see eye to eye…We look at the world in a similar way, share the same concerns and see the same strategic possibilities. (Washington Post)

An alliance aircraft struck at least 15 targets in central Tripoli early Tuesday, the heaviest attack since the start of the NATO bombing. American State Departments highest-ranking Middle East official, Jeffrey D. Feltman, spoke at a news conference Tuesday, saying that the Obama administration had invited the Libyan opposition to open an office in Washington. This is a huge step since US and Britain have yet to recognize the rebel council. (New York Times)

Doomsday prophet Harold Camping revised his prophecy yesterday, saying he was off by five months and the Earth actually will be obliterated on Oct. 21. He claimed that this past Saturday was actually a spiritual judgment day, saying, “We’ve always said May 21 was the day, but we didn’t understand altogether the spiritual meaning… The fact is there is only one kind of people who will ascend into heaven… if God has saved them they’re going to be caught up.” (NBC)