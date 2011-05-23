The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: May 23, 2011

There seems to be an ongoing theme of destruction going on across the country in the past few months, as more natural weather disasters left 89 people dead over the weekend this time with Tornadoes in the Midwest region. I know it’s a sad way to start a workweek, but read on for the devastating details, as well as other news happening on this Monday.

A powerful tornado, reportedly a mile wide, touched down in Joplin, Mo. over the weekend, leaving 89 people dead. Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon declared a state of emergency yesterday evening, adding, “As a state, we are deploying every agency and resource available to keep Missouri families safe, search for the missing, provide emergency medical care, and begin to recover.” Rescue teams are still working hard to recover the people trapped below the wreckage. (ABC News)

To no surprise, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides made $346 million at the box office on its opening weekend, making it the the fourth highest worldwide opening of all time. There’s a chance for the film to become the biggest film of 2011 so far, surpassing both Thor ($392 Million) and Fast Five ($506 Million). (Guardian)

Seven-time Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong is facing a new round of doping claims. While the investigation is still ongoing, some of Armstrong’s ex-teammates have now told federal authorities that Armstrong cheated. Cyclist Tyler Hamilton claims, “There was EPO, there was testosterone. I did see a transfusion, a blood transfusion.” (CBS News)

New York’s outdoor smoking ban officially goes into effect today. Violators who are caught at parks, plazas and beaches could get fined $50. People’s reactions to the new law have been mixed, with one New York resident saying, “A lot of people smoke…What are you going to do, hand out a million tickets in one day?” (NBC News)