The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: May 20, 2011

Congrats! You made it to Friday in one piece… sort of. Take comfort in knowing that things can only go up from here get through today and you can officially start your weekends. Here’s today’s latest news to help get you through.

As Dominique Strauss-Kahn is set to leave jail on $1 million bail, details of his generous IMF exit package are coming out. Reports say that the package includes an annual pension of more than $318,000 to $349,000. He was making nearly $530,000 a year in annual compensation as of last July. (ABC News)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet with President Obama at the White House today, just one day after Obama’s speech on Middle East relations yesterday. In the speech, Obama reiterated US support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian problem, suggesting that Israel revert to the territory it held prior to its gains in the Six-Day War of 1967. (NPR)

NATO jets struck Libyan ports overnight, destroying eight of Moammar Gadhafi’s warships. In other Libya news, the family of South African freelance photojournalist Anton Hammerl, who has been missing in Libya since April, said late Thursday they now believe he was killed by Libyan government forces. (CNN)

In weekend box office news, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides is the only new wide release this week. The fourth movie in the Disney franchise will try to regain losses suffered from the second and third installments. It’s expected to open anywhere from $80 million to $120 million, still nowhere near the $135.6 million made from Dead Man’s Chest. (Entertainment Weekly)