The Fashion Girl’s Guide To Today: May 19, 2011

- It was only a matter of time before Dominique Strauss-Kahn resigned from the IMF. In the wake of his arrest for alleged sexual assault, Strauss-Kahn officially left his post as head of the International Monetary Fund. In a statement issued Wednesday, he said, “I want to say that I deny with the greatest possible firmness all of the allegations that have been made against me.” (New York Times)
- Al Qaeda has released the last Osama bin Laden tape made before his death. In the 12 minute video, bin Laden praises all of the protest movements currently going on all over the Middle East, saying, “I think that the winds of change will blow over the entire Muslim world, with permission from Allah... Let the truth ring out.” (UK Dailymail)
- Early this morning, Danish director Lars Von Trier was banned from the Cannes Film Festival, effective immediately. His expulsion comes as a result of Triers’ pro-Nazi statements at a press conference, where he jokingly called himself a Nazi. The festival released a statement, commenting that his behavior was, “unacceptable, intolerable and contrary to [Cannes’] ideals of humanity and generosity.” (Guardian)
- As new details emerge about Schwarzenegger’s affair, Maria Shriver has hired top divorce lawyer Laura Wasser. New details indicate that Shriver and Schwarzenegger’s youngest son was born less than a week apart from Schwarzenegger’s love child. (ABC News)
- U.S. stock futures pointed to a higher open Thursday morning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average opening at 12,561.46. (WSJ)